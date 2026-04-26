Hezbollah says Israel has violated ceasefire over 500 times

BEIRUT, April 26. /TASS/. Hezbollah has accused Israel of undermining the ceasefire that came into force on April 17.

"Over this period, Israel has violated the ceasefire on the ground, in the air, and at sea more than 500 times," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel. "We expected that the extension of the ceasefire for three weeks more will help stop bombardments and shelling attacks, but instead, Israel has only intensified its criminal aggression."

The Shiite organization rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations and stated that it reserves the right "to defend its soil and people."

Earlier, Netanyahu placed responsibility for the ceasefire violations on Hezbollah, saying that its actions actually reduce the ceasefire to zero. He also pledged that Israel will continue attacks on Lebanon’s territory "to thwart threats.".