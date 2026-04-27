Blockade of Hormuz Strait to hit food production — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. A blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would affect food production costs and output, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov told reporters.

"With regard to the Middle East crisis and the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world’s oil passes, according to the International Energy Agency, if it were closed, about 10% of oil supplies would cease to reach the market. This would lead to a shortage," he said.

"If we analyze the energy balance of the European Union, we see that carbon [sales] have also decreased by 10% recently and are being replaced by coal. All of this affects fertilizer production as well. The planting season is currently underway. This will also impact food production," Shevtsov added.