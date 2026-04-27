Russia’s Battlegroup South destroys 62 Ukrainian dugouts, shelters over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ losses as a result of combat actions by Russia’s Battlegroup South in three combat areas over the past 24 hours include 62 dugouts and shelters, 14 drones, six Starlink satellite communications terminals, and 17 communication antennas, the battlegroup spokesperson Vadim Astafyev said.

"Unmanned systems troops in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, and Slavyansk directions destroyed 17 communication antennas and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), six Starlink terminals, and four ground robotic systems. Two UAV control posts were hit, as well as 62 dugouts and shelters housing Ukrainian military personnel. Fourteen enemy drones were shot down," Astafyev added.