Five Russian universities enter THE World Reputation Rankings 2022

LONDON, October 27. /TASS/. Five Russian universities have made it into the reputation ranking prepared by the British magazine Times Higher Education, a study THE World Reputation Rankings 2022 listing 202 higher education facilities from 29 countries and territories in total reported on Wednesday.

As in previous years, the Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) remains Russia’s leading higher education institution and is ranked 38th, one point lower than the last year. As MSU Rector Viktor Sadovnichiy emphasized, the MSU’s position in the list is the recognition of its active international activity. "MSU's high position in the World Reputation Rankings 2022, among the top 40 leading world universities is a recognition of its active international activity both at the academic, educational, and interstate level," Sadovnichiy said.

Among other Russian universities mentioned in the list are the High School of Economics (HSE), Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), and Saint Petersburg State University (SPbU). All three universities are in the group of universities with positions from 126 to 150. Novosibirsk State University (NSU) is in the group 151-175.

As authors of the rating stressed, among Russian universities only HSE University has improved its position which in last year's study was in group 151-175. The position of St. Petersburg State University remained unchanged, while the positions of MIPT and NSU deteriorated. Last year, both universities were in the 101-125 group.

As in previous years, the US universities are at the top of the rating, occupying seven positions from the top 10. Harvard University secured first place. The following universities in the list are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (2), Oxford University (3), Stanford University (4), Cambridge University (5), University of California, Berkeley (6), Princeton University (7), Yale University (8) and California Institute of Technology (9).