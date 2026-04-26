British king’s US visit to go as planned despite Washington shooting incident — statement

LONDON, April 27. /TASS/. British King Charles III’s visit to the United States will go as planned despite the recent shooting incident in Washington, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of the Government, we can confirm the state visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned," the statement reads. "The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case," Buckingham Palace added.

King Charles III will make a state visit to the US on April 27-30. He is expected to address the US Congress and meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

On Saturday, shooting took place at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner with Trump in attendance. The incident left a Secret Service agent injured. The shooter was captured.