MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Europe’s military strategy is pushing the continent closer to a catastrophe, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform — For Life party.

"Increasing defense spending will actually weaken European countries’ economies and social programs. This is without even considering that the war in the Persian Gulf is already triggering an energy crisis," he stressed in an article published on the movement’s website.

The politician also noted that the IMF has already cut its economic growth forecast for 21 eurozone countries this year, and sharply lowered its growth projection for the United Kingdom. "According to Reuters, even if peace in the Persian Gulf is achieved immediately, disruptions in oil supplies are expected to persist for several months, and in the case of gas - for several years, which will inflict severe damage on the European economy. It appears that Europe is striving to become a global hegemon, but the reality is very different," he said.

"Europe, once an oasis of peace and prosperity, is now turning into a fortress besieged from all sides, with a catastrophic shortage of vital resources. One can, of course, like Hitler, become deluded by one’s own greatness, but as history shows, such a strategy leads only to disaster for the entire European continent. This time, however, it could escalate into a nuclear catastrophe that would end Europe’s political madness," Medvedchuk concluded.