Ordinary Europeans do not hate Russia despite EU’s political course — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Ordinary Europeans do not despise Russia in spite of the European Union’s assumed political course, Russian Presidential Aide, Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev, said on Monday.

"Despite the EU's policy, ordinary Europeans do not hate Russia," Patrushev said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily adding that his friends residing in the Baltic States share his point of view.

"I’ve always called on ordinary Baltic States’ residents - guys, start studying the history," he continued. "The Europeans, and first of all the British, are the founders of racism, the first racists there practiced hatred against the inhabitants of the Baltic States, who were not viewed as people at all."

"Do you think something has changed? A British Eton graduate will never consider himself an equal of an Estonian or Latvian," Patrushev noted.

Patrushev continued by saying that Western countries were in work on possible scenarios where they would pre-emptively attack Russian naval bases.

"It is important to understand that the West is preparing for more than just a blockade [of the Baltic and Black Seas]. Based on our information, scenarios are being worked out that go as far as pre-emptive strikes against our bases. Therefore, it is important to ensure the timely combat readiness of the fleet, as well as its ability to counter the full spectrum of threats, including drones, cyberattacks, and, of course, acts of sabotage," he stated.

According to Patrushev, it is no secret that merchant ships regularly arrive at Russian ports with magnetic mines attached to their hulls, in other words, ships that have been turned into floating bombs.

"We detect and defuse these mines, but the fact remains. By the way, there’s reason to believe that the mines are planted at European ports," he added.