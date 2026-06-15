Israel will not let Iran get nuclear weapons regardless of deal with US — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, June 15. /TASS/. Israel will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons regardless of whether the United States signs a deal with the Islamic Republic, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told reporters.

"Whether there is a deal [between the US and Iran] or not, Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon," he said. "Most importantly, we saved the State of Israel from the threat of nuclear destruction."

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while US maritime blockade measures against Iran will end from June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.