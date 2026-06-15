EU introduces new anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, June 15. /TASS/. The European Union introduced additional sanctions against Russia, the EU Council said in its regulation. TASS collects the main points of new restrictions.

Scale

- The EU blacklisted more than eighty individuals and organizations, including from nations friendly to Russia.

Individuals

- Sanctions were imposed against Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan.

- The EU also blacklisted Russian counsel and ex-ombudsman Pavel Astakhov.

- Journalists and bloggers, including the ones collaborating with Russian news outlet RT, were added to lists of designations.

- The EU also added Metropolitan of Simferopol and Crimea Tikhon to its sanction list.

Companies and organizations

- The EU introduced sanctions against Lukoil-West Siberia and Gazprom Shipping companies.

- Restrictions were imposed on the Russian Presidential Foundation of Cultural Initiatives.

- The parent company of Ntechlab face recognition system developer was hit by sanctions.

- The EU blacklisted Lavochkin, a Roscosmos company, the Era military innovation technology park, the Izhevsk Aviation Plant and the 18th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry.

- Restrictions were introduced against the Advanced Research Fund.