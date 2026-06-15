UKMTO reports shelling attack on tanker off Yemeni coast

LONDON, June 15. /TASS/. A tanker was shelled from a grenade launcher off the Yemeni coast, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO) said.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 111NM (nautical miles – TASS) southeast of Aden, Yemen. A tanker has reported being approached by a small skiff with 4 crew. The crew of the skiff were armed and opened fire on the vessel with an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade – TASS). Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," it said, giving no further details.

Earlier in the day, UKMTO reported as similar incident some 14 nautical miles south of the Yemeni coast where a small skiff approached a container ship and its crew opened fire at it and attempted to board.