Now that deal with Iran is done, US to focus on Ukraine — Trump

PARIS, June 15. /TASS/. The United States plans to turn its focus to the Ukrainian settlement now that the memorandum of understanding with Iran has been agreed, US President Donald Trump said.

Trump confirmed plans to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France’s Evian-les-Bains.

"Now that this [the deal with Iran] is finished, we're going to be focusing on that [Ukraine] to see if we can get that one done," he said.

He also spoke highly of his phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, which took place on June 14.

"I had two very good conversations yesterday," Trump said. "We'll be talking about it [during the G7 summit]."

On June 14, Putin called Trump to congratulate him on his 80th birthday. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the two leaders also discussed the US-Iran agreement and the pending visit of US Presidential Special Representatives Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner to Moscow. Trump said he was ready to influence both European partners and Kiev, including during upcoming contacts at the G7 summit. Putin said that the Kiev regime’s attempts to strike at peaceful Russian infrastructure would not change the critical situation for Ukraine on the battlefield. He also said that if Zelensky again asks about a possible meeting with the Russian president, let him come to Moscow as was stated before.