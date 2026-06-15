US, Iran signed deals, Strait of Hormuz to reopen on June 19 — Trump

PARIS, June 15. /TASS/. The United States and Iran have signed agreements to end military actions, and the Strait of Hormuz will be fully reopened for navigation on June 19, US President Donald Trump said.

Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France’s Evian-les-Bains that he is "very happy to say" that "the deal is all signed and the Strait [of Hormuz] is already partially opened."

"Ships are starting to go out," he added. "On Friday, it will be completely opened."