Trump hails 'good' talk with Putin, says Russian leader open to peace in Ukraine

PARIS, June 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called his latest conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin very good and said that Moscow was open to peace in Ukraine.

He also suggested that Vladimir Zelensky is open to a settlement in Ukraine, too.

"We had a good conversation yesterday with President Zelensky and President Putin. And I see may be we can do something [to ensure peace in Ukraine]. They are both open to it," the American leader told reporters. He briefly answered their questions after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains.

On June 14, Putin called Trump to congratulate him on his 80th birthday. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the two leaders also discussed the US-Iran agreement and the pending visit of US Presidential Special Representatives Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner to Moscow. Trump said he was ready to influence both European partners and Kiev, including during upcoming contacts at the G7 summit. Putin said that the Kiev regime’s attempts to strike at peaceful Russian infrastructure would not change the critical situation for Ukraine on the battlefield. He also said that if Zelensky again asks about a possible meeting with the Russian president, let him come to Moscow as was stated before.