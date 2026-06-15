Tu-22M3 plane had accident, crew ejected

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A Tu-22M3 aircraft had an accident during landing and the crew ejected, a Defense Ministry official said.

"On June 15, 2026, during a planned training flight in the Irkutsk Region, a Tu-22M3 aircraft crashed during landing. The crew ejected. There is no threat to the life and health of the pilots. There is no destruction on the ground," the official said.

The aircraft flew without ammunition. A commission of the main command of the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the crash site.