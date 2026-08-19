Vatican’s diplomatic service head to visit Russia on August 25-28 — archdiocese official

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Vatican's Secretary for International Affairs Paul Richard Gallagher will travel to Moscow on August 25-28, Bishop Nikolay Dubinin, Apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow, told TASS.

"The arrival dates were confirmed – 25 to 28 [August]," the bishop said.

Gallagher visited Moscow in November 2021 and met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In April 2025, Lavrov and Gallagher discussed Ukraine in the context of the dialogue between Russia and the United States on resolving the Ukrainian crisis over the phone.