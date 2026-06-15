IN BRIEF: What we know about Tu-22M3 aircraft training flight that went wrong in Siberia

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A Tu-22M3 aircraft performing a training flight in Russia's Irkutsk had an accident during landing, with the crew having to ditch, the Defense Ministry.

Four crew members are receiving treatment at the hospital, Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev said on Max messenger.

TASS has compiled the key fact about the incident.

About the accident

- During a planned training flight in the Irkutsk Region, a Tu-22M3 aircraft had an accident, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- The accident occurred during landing, it said.

- The plane didn't have any ammunition or bombs on board.

- There is no destruction on the ground.

- The fire at the scene of the accident was localized to an area of 400 square meters, said Kobzev.

Condition of the crew

- The crew ejected, the Defense Ministry said.

- Everyone who was on board is expected to pull through.

- Doctors are working with the crew. They will be sent to Irkutsk, if necessary, Kobzev said on Max.

- He said the crew members were found by local residents.

Reaction and investigation

- A commission of the main command of the Aerospace Forces is working at the crash site, the Defense Ministry said.

- Emergency services were sent to the crash site, Kobzev said.

- He added that more details would be provided later.