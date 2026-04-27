Source of drone threat identified by special services — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Identifying the source and geography of drone attacks on Russia is the prerogative of special services, primarily the military, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conversation with journalists.

The discussion arose in the context of drone attacks on the Urals.

"This is the prerogative of our special services, primarily the military: it is they who establish the source of the threat, determine the geography of the threat, and define the measures that need to be taken in this regard," Peskov told journalists in response to suggestions that the drones could have been launched from the territory of Kazakhstan.

The Kremlin representative did not specify whether this situation is being discussed with the Kazakh side. "These are details that need to be addressed by our military," he explained.