New production facility outside Moscow to roll out tens of drones annually

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. A new production facility that the hi-tech company Kronshtadt will open in Dubna near Moscow by the end of 2021 will be able to roll out tens of drones annually, Company CEO Sergey Bogatikov told TASS on Monday.

"The capacities of our factory in Dubna will make it possible to produce tens of drones annually. The facility will roll out the entire range of our Orion, Sirius, Gelios and Grom drones and unmanned helicopters," the chief executive said.

The Kronshtadt Company is a full-cycle enterprise for the production of drones, from their designing to their testing and certification. Since it was established in 1991, the enterprise (formerly known as Tranzas) has been engaged in developing onboard, land and seaborne systems, military equipment simulators and interactive technology. The Company has developed Orion-E, Sirius and other drones.