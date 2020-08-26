Russian Baltic Fleet ships eliminate enemy sub, repel air strike in drills

KALININGRAD, August 26. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s naval taskforce comprising a corvette and two anti-submarine warfare ships eliminated a notional enemy’s submarine and repelled an air strike jointly with naval aviation helicopters during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"At the tactical drills in the Baltic Sea as part of the ongoing maneuvers of the Baltic Fleet forces and the 6th all-arms army of the Western Military District, the crews of the Project 20380 corvette Stoiky and the small anti-submarine warfare ships Aleksin and Kabardino-Balkaria acting in interaction with Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopters jointly searched for, tracked and eliminated a notional enemy’s submarine," the press office said.

In accomplishing their combat assignments, the ships actively employed their shipborne radar and sonar systems and delivered a strike against the notional enemy from RBU-6000 rocket launchers, the statement says.

During the drills, the ships also held artillery firings against a real air target fired by an Akatsiya coastal artillery gun, according to the statement.

The Baltic Fleet forces also practiced joint maneuvering and held shipborne radiation, chemical and biological protection and ship damage control drills, the press office said.