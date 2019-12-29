{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
MILITARY DRILLS

Iran plans to hold more joint military drills with Russia, China

Sayyari warned other nations against interfering into the trilateral exercise

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Deputy Army Commander for Coordination Affairs Habibollah Sayyari said his country planned to hold more military exercises with Russia and China.

A trilateral naval exercise of Russia, China and Iran, codenamed Maritime Security Belt, began in the Gulf of Oman on December 27 and will continue until December 30. The active phase of the exercise began on Saturday.

‘We [Iran, Russia and China] will find a way to hold maneuvers in future," he said, adding that the three nations had no plans of creating a formal military coalition.

Sayyari warned other nations against interfering into the trilateral exercise.

"Any vessel or aircraft that enters the zone of maneuvers will be hit," he said.

The Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky participating in the Russia-Iran-China joint naval maneuvers have called at the Iranian port of Chabahar on December 27. On the following day, an official delegation of the Russian Navy took part in a planning conference.

During the joint maneuvers, the Russian, Iranian and Chinese Navy sailors will practice episodes to search and free a vessel seized by pirates, carry out joint maneuvering, render assistance to a ship in distress and hold exercises for the anti-terror protection of ships and vessels in an unsafe roadstead.

Tags
Military drills
Informational pressure on Russian army increasing lately — deputy defense minister
Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov said that "media and communications have become a sphere of very serious confrontation"
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet went into downward spiral before crash in Russia’s Far East - source
The source said that it was after the control system had failed
Read more
Turkey is likely to purchase another batch of S-400 — Russian deputy PM
Air defense systems, aircraft and some types of equipment for ground troops are sales leaders, according to the high-ranking official
Read more
Informational pressure on Russian army increasing lately — deputy defense minister
Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov said that "media and communications have become a sphere of very serious confrontation"
Read more
Putin signs law on minimum wage hike to $195 starting 2020
Currently the minimum wage amount is $181.8
Read more
Number of shellings by Kiev only increased since Zelensky's election — DPR head
Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that the situation in and around Donbass has "become worse under Zelensky"
Read more
Expert says US trying to impose religious freedom law on Montenegro
The pundit pointed to the fact that the former US senator who was "very active" in deepening the church rift in Ukraine visited Montenegro prior to the bill being endorsed
Read more
Defense contractor delivers over 20 strike helicopters to Russian troops in 2019
According to Rostec director, the corporation fully meets the Defense Ministry's needs for modern combat helicopters
Read more
Russian Army boosts its combat potential in 2019, defense chief says
The share of new and upgraded armament has risen to 68.2%, according to Sergei Shoigu
Read more
First regiment of Avangard hypersonic missile systems goes on combat duty in Russia
The new weapon was unveiled by Putin on March 1 last year
Read more
Russia sends three ships to joint drills with China and Iran
The joint Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval drills will be held on December 27-30 in the Gulf of Oman
Read more
Oil prices may start to grow again after 2020 — Russia's Energy Ministry
According to the draft Russian Energy Strategy, "the growth of global demand for oil will slow down after 2025 and possibly reach its peak before the 2030s"
Read more
Putin slams proponent of monument to Hitler for expelling Jews as ‘scum, anti-Semitic pig’
The Russian leader said that Poland’s ambassador to Nazi Germany "shared Hitler’s anti-Semitic sentiment"
Read more
Denmark permit on Nord Stream 2 does not cover use of specific vessels — DEA
The permit covers the laying of the main line, according to the agency’s representative
Read more
Press review: Erdogan gunning for Libyan intervention and Israel braces for war with Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 27
Read more
Estonia vows not to ‘give into pressure’ over Russia's Sputnik news agency uproar
Earlier on Thursday, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that Russia will take reciprocal measures if the Estonian authorities continue the same policy toward Sputnik journalists
Read more
Bringing MC-21 jet to market requires $221.9 mln — top brass
Some $1.4 bln will be required in the next two years to support the SSJ 100 passenger jet development program, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
A thief crying ‘stop thief’: China slams US over global surveillance exposed by Snowden
According to China's high-ranking defense official, over the past years, the US would wage wars across the globe infringing on the sovereignty of other states
Read more
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Read more
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
Read more
Press review: Who won the ‘Phase One’ trade deal and Turkey talks Syria, Libya with Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 26
Read more
Russia signs 39 agreements on military cooperation in last years
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said that Moscow signed agreements on military cooperation with the countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America
Read more
Ukraine’s Naftogaz confirms receiving $2.9bln from Russia’s Gazprom
Russia's Gazprom paid $2.9 billion to Ukraine's Naftogaz in accordance with the Stockholm arbitration ruling
Read more
Nord Stream should not concern US, it is a "European matter" — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project "does not concern anyone except for the countries involved in the project geographically or financially"
Read more
Ural Airlines plane makes successful emergency landing at Yekaterinburg airport
There were 149 passengers onboard the plane
Read more
Nord Stream 2 to be commissioned by the end of 2020
The new pipeline, basically following the same route as Nord Stream, will traverse economic zones and territorial water of five countries, namely Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany
Read more
First batch of Russian-made Su-30SM fighters arrives in Armenia
The Armenian authorities announced earlier that they had acquired four Su-30SM multirole fighters from Russia
Read more
Kazakh leader ratifies protocol amending lease deal on Baikonur launch pad
According to the relevant Senate committee, the protocol provides for the return of 11,600 hectares of land by the Russian Federation leased from Kazakhstan
Read more
Ukrainian government approves amicable agreement with Gazprom
Justice Minister Denys Maliuska has been authorized to sign the agreement
Read more
Rokot rocket with satellites launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome
The Rokot carrier rocket carries the Gonets-M communication satellite and a military satellite of the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia to build five nuclear icebreakers by 2026
Read more
Russia developing air defense systems based on new physical principles
The weapons based on these principles include laser and microwave guns, sonic weapons and others
Read more
Mikhelson tops list of Russian billionaires, whose fortunes grew most in 10 years — Forbes
Forbes noted that the entrepreneurs on the list are the beneficiaries of large metallurgical, chemical and oil and gas companies
Read more
Nord Stream 2 can be completed in several months without foreign contractors — top brass
Switzerland-based Allseas, pipe-laying company for Nord Stream 2 reported earlier suspension of pipelay activities until regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications come from the relevant US authority
Read more
Putin prefers to celebrate New Year with family and friends — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a lot of time off
Read more
Mass deliveries of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter to Russian troops to begin in 2020
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Control system failure behind Russian fifth-generation Su-57’s crash in Far East — sources
A Su-57 fighter aircraft crashed during a test flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur 111 km from the home airfield
Read more
No response yet from Trump, Kim Jong-un on attending Victory Day in Moscow — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that all invitations to Moscow celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War have already been sent
Read more
Russia getting signals that NATO attempts to rethink relations — diplomat
Russia suggested that NATO give up on its military exercises in the areas of Russia’s contact with NATO member countries, Grushko said
Read more
Stalin, unlike Europe’s leaders, did not disgrace himself by meeting with Hitler — Putin
The Russian president noted that the archive documents contain frank evaluations of the events of the time of Nazism
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s commander points to increased NATO activities in Arctic
Alexander Moiseyev said that the military political situation within the boundaries of the fleet’s responsibility is stable and controlled
Read more
Series production of MC-21 jets to start in 2020
The plane is currently undergoing trials and will be certified in Russia in 2020
Read more
Russian ambassador explains to Poland Moscow's position in discussion over WWII
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the discussion that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany before the Second World War
Read more
Beluga whales released in Russia’s Far East adapt successfully — activists
Sightings of whales are quite frequent, they are always seen in groups
Read more
Serbian church warns Montenegrin authorities about backlash from new religious law
In the early hours of Friday, Montenegro’s parliament passed a controversial law on freedom of religion and the legal status of religious communities amid mass protests throughout the country
Read more
Russia demonstrates Avangard hypersonic missile system to US
It was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian schoolgirl receives Labrador puppy as a gift from Putin
The 12-year-old girl studies at a specialized school for children with disabilities
Read more
First stage of Vostochny spaceport construction in Russian Far East 30% fulfilled
The Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East is the first national civilian space center
Read more
Russian military police enter rear base in Syria’s Tal Samin as US forces leave
Tal Samin is located 26 km north of Raqqa, the former capital of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia)
Read more
Twelve people killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan
The Bek Air plane en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff
Read more
Press review: US waiting for Kim’s Christmas ‘gift’ and Russia eyes de-dollarizing Ecuador
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 25
Read more