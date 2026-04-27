Russian Baltic Fleet ships destroy mock enemy submarine

KALININGRAD, April 27. /TASS/. Small anti-submarine warfare ships of Russia’s Baltic Fleet have destroyed a simulated enemy submarine, the fleet’s press service reported.

"As part of scheduled combat training activities, the crews of the small anti-submarine ships the Aleksin and the Zelenodolsk of the Baltic Naval Base practiced searching for, detecting, and destroying a mock enemy submarine, and also laid mines," the statement reads.

At sea, the ships’ crews practiced a range of tasks to search for a simulated enemy submarine and counter the submarine using anti-submarine weapons.

They also practiced searching for, classifying, and tracking the submarine. After which, the ships’ mine and torpedo warfare specialists practiced laying bottom and floating mines, searching for and destroying mock enemy submarines with simulated firing of torpedoes and missile-bomb weapons.