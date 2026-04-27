UAV attacks on Russian regions, Putin-Trump contacts: remarks by Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin receives briefings several times a day on attacks by the Kiev regime and on the measures being taken, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in response to a question about Ukrainian drone attacks on the Urals over the past weekend.

He also said that the Kremlin provides updates on contacts between Putin and US President Donald Trump when they occur.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Kremlin spokesman.

UAV attacks

Putin receives briefings several times a day on attacks by the Kiev regime and on the measures being taken: "The president constantly, several times a day, and if necessary at any time of the day, receives briefings on all incidents and on how the situation is developing in terms of attacks by the Kiev regime and the measures being taken. He receives this information continuously."

As for reports that UAVs may have been launched from Kazakhstan, determining the source and geography of potential drone attacks on Russia is the responsibility of the special services, primarily the military: "This is the prerogative of our special services, mainly the military. They are the ones who determine the source of the threat, its geography, and the measures that need to be taken in this regard."

The Kremlin did not specify whether the situation is being discussed with the Kazakh side: "Those are details you’ll have to ask our military about."

Putin-Trump contacts

The Kremlin provides updates on contacts between Putin and Trump as they occur: "We issue statements, and my colleague [Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov] holds briefings to inform you about such phone calls."