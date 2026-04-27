Polish prime minister announces creation of 'drone armada' with Ukraine’s support

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Warsaw will create a "drone armada" with Kiev’s assistance, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a conference on Ukraine's security and reconstruction in Poland’s city of Rzeszow.

"I am pleased to announce that the Polish drone armada plan will be implemented with the technical support and professionalism of our Ukrainian friends," Tusk said during an address streamed live on his social media pages.

The project will receive financing, including from EU funds, he said. Warsaw aims to gain advantage over Moscow in drone technologies, Tusk emphasized.

Poland previously announced the creation of its own "drone wall" on the country’s eastern borders under the SAN program. This program provides comprehensive drone protection along the border with Belarus and Russia. The project's cost is estimated at 15 billion zlotys (about $4.2 billion). The system is expected to become operational by the end of 2027.