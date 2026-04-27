Oil purchases from Russia by India confidential — agency

NEW DELHI, April 27. /TASS/. Data on India’s import of Russian oil is not subject to disclosure due to its confidential nature, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"The information pertaining to country-wise and company-wise details of crude oil import is of commercial and confidential nature and is exempted from disclosure," Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency quoted the statement from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

PPAC refused to release such data or publish information on oil imports from Russia from June 2022 to June 2025, including separate figures on purchases by India’s largest private and state-owned oil refineries.

India’s central information commission approved the non-disclosure of this data due to the South Asian republic’s strategic geopolitical and economic interests, saying that disclosing such information would damage the country’s strategic and economic relations and impact its ties with foreign partners.