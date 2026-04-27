Russian Pacific Fleet ships detachment docks at Chinese port of Qingdao

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. A detachment of Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships has docked at the port of Qingdao in the People’s Republic of China, the fleet’s press service reported.

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet ships, consisting of the diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the corvette Gromky, and the seagoing tug Andrey Stepanov, arrived at the port of Qingdao, People’s Republic of China. Representatives of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy and Russian Embassy staff welcomed the Russian naval sailors at the pier," the press service reported.

It specified that as part of the business visit, the Russian navy men are scheduled to attend protocol events and conferences to share experiences with Chinese Navy personnel, city tours, visits to local attractions, and sports events with Chinese sailors.

The Pacific Fleet detachment departed from Vladivostok in early March, 2026 for a long-distance Asia-Pacific deployment. Earlier, as part of the long-range voyage plan, the detachment visited the port of Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia.