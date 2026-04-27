Share of bad consumer loans up to 13.1% — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The share of troubled consumer loans in Russia has increased to 13.1% since the beginning of 2025 when it totaled 9%, while mortgage delinquency has risen slightly, head of the Central Bank’s Financial Stability Department Elizaveta Danilova said.

"The share of troubled loans in consumer lending has increased: at the beginning of last year, it was 9%, while now it stands at 13.1%. This growth is due not only to the increase in delinquencies, but also to the overall portfolio reduction last year caused by the repayment of some 'good' debts. In mortgages, the share of problem loans increased over the past year from 1% to 1.7%, and to 1.8% as of April 1, 2026. Although this figure has almost doubled, it remains low by historical standards," she said in an interview with the Expert magazine

Difficulties primarily arise with loans issued during the credit overheating period (2023-2024) to three categories of borrowers: those with low credit scores, borrowers with no credit history, and those with high debt burdens, who are more likely than others to default on their payments, Danilova noted.

Regarding mortgages, problems have arisen with loans issued during the surge in demand for mass preferential mortgages for new construction, as people rushed to take advantage of the preferential program, and some overestimated their capabilities, she added.