US, still claiming domination, displays most hostile behavior — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The United States remains the main source of tension in the world, still claiming total domination, Mikael Agasandyan, director of the First Department for CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the international scientific and practical conference Contours of a New Architecture of Collective Security: Current Issues of Information and Analytical Partnership within the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"The overall situation in the world continues to deteriorate. The conflict zone is expanding to more and more countries and regions. In our assessment, the root cause of what is happening is the desire of Western countries to maintain their dominant position on the international stage. Despite all outward signs, the most hostile behavior continues to be exhibited by the United States, which under [current US President Donald] Trump has abandoned attempts to reshape the world according to its own patterns, but has not abandoned its claims to domination," he emphasized.

The diplomat emphasized that the US acts without regard for international law and multilateral institutions, "in the spirit of colonial empires, relying on forceful methods, control over resources and trade routes." "The situation is so serious that some experts are already talking about a new world war, which has a hybrid nature. And in the context of Ukraine and the [crisis] in the Middle East, it can be said that this war has also resulted in active conflicts," Agasandyan added.