Moldova assembles EW systems, UAVs for Ukraine, risking becoming conflict party — expert

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moldova has begun developing electronic warfare (EW) systems and drones for Ukraine, thereby risking being drawn into hostilities, Dmitry Sorokin, head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center, told TASS.

"Moldova is demonstrating active support for Ukraine, which is reflected in the development and production of EW systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Ukrainian armed forces. This demonstrates strategic planning and coordination between Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky. <…> Thus, Moldova is gradually becoming an active participant in the conflict on the Ukrainian side, which inevitably entails the risk of being drawn into hostilities," the expert said. He added that the transfer of production facilities from Ukraine to Moldova was prompted by the systematic destruction by Russian troops of Ukrainian weapons depots, as well as facilities producing electronic warfare systems and drones.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense made public the names and addresses of European companies producing drones for strikes on Russian territory, as well as foreign companies manufacturing UAV components.