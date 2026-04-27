Russia blacklisted EU representatives — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow added representatives of EU member-states engaged in making decisions to provide military aid to Ukraine and holding hostile views against the country into its stop list, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Restrictive measures from our side were also introduced against civil activists and representatives of the academic community of European countries holding positions that are hostile to Russia, members of national parliaments of EU member-states and the European Parliament that voted for anti-Russian resolutions and bills," the ministry noted.

Designations include representatives of European institutions, EU member-states and other European countries carrying the activity aimed at undermining Russian territorial integrity, responsible for anti-Russian sanctions, inflicting damage to Russian relations with third countries and creating obstacles to marine navigation in interests of Russia, the ministry added.