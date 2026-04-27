Middle East peace, strategic partnership: Putin meets with Iranian foreign minister

ST. PETERSBURG, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to do everything in its power to ensure that peace in the Middle East is achieved as soon as possible, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, noted that relations between Moscow and Tehran constitute a strategic partnership and will continue to strengthen.

TASS has compiled the key points from the meeting.

Putin’s statements

Putin said he had received a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei last week. He asked Araghchi to convey his "gratitude for this message and best wishes for his health and well-being."

The Russian leader noted that the Iranian people are fighting "courageously and heroically" for their sovereignty. According to him, Russia hopes that the Iranian people will get through "this difficult period of trials and that peace will come."

Putin added that Moscow is ready to do everything in its power to ensure that peace in the Middle East "is achieved as quickly as possible." He also stressed that Russia "intends to maintain" its strategic relations with Iran.

Statements by Iran’s foreign minister

Araghchi said he was "very pleased" to meet Putin. He noted that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian had conveyed their "warmest greetings" to the Russian leader.

According to him, the Iranian people have managed to resist US pressure through their courage and "will continue to stand firm."

Araghchi also thanked Putin and Russia for their support of the Islamic Republic. He said relations between Moscow and Tehran represent a "strategic partnership at the highest level" and will continue to develop "regardless of circumstances.".