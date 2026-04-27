Middle East, Ukrainian settlement, V-Day parade: Kremlin’s statements

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to mediate to resolve the conflict over Iran and establish guaranteed peace in the Middle East, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He expressed confidence that over time diplomatic efforts on the Ukrainian direction will intensify.

In a comment to RTVI, Peskov said that the Kremlin would announce later which foreign leaders would come to Moscow for the Victory Day Parade.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin's official representative.

The situation in the Middle East

Russia would welcome the continuation of negotiations between the United States and Iran: "In any case, we would welcome the continuation of negotiations, the continuation of the truce."

The Kremlin is convinced that there should be no returning to hostilities "under any circumstances: It is not in the interests of our partner, Iran, it is not in the interests of the countries of the Strait of Hormuz, it is not in the interests of the global economy."

Russia is ready to provide mediation services to resolve the conflict and establish guaranteed peace in the Middle East: "We will be ready to do everything to ensure that peace eventually comes, guaranteed peace, and that there is no return to hostilities."

Holding negotiations on Iran in Russia is complicated and needs to be worked out: "It's hard to say here, it's a very complicated issue. Some may agree to this, some may not. Before something is proposed, we need to work everything out."

The Ukrainian settlement

Negotiations to settle the Ukrainian conflict will be stepped up eventually: "Over time, of course, the activity, meaning diplomatic activity in the Ukrainian direction, we hope, will increase."

The United States is still involved in the work on the Ukrainian settlement, but the settlement of the situation with Iran is a priority for them: "They have not been distracted [from the Ukrainian settlement]. They're just more preoccupied with Iran right now. The fact is that Iran is the United States' war. This is why they are now more preoccupied with the Iranian events, and this is why there is a pause in the peace process in Ukraine."

Russia continues fighting and is moving forward "along the entire front line: This is confirmed by international experts, and the military of the Kiev regime confirms this."

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

The Kremlin will announce later, which of the foreign leaders will come to Moscow for the Victory Day parade: "We will inform you later.".