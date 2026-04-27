MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Western nations are waging a political, diplomatic and psychological war against Russia in the Balkans, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Vesti.

He added that security guarantees to Russia are the key to overcoming the conflict in Ukraine.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the deputy foreign minister.

Conditions for peace in Ukraine

Ukraine peace hinges on Russia receiving proper security guarantees: "Russia's security guarantees are, in fact, the main element for the conflict [in Ukraine] to be overcome and peace to reign."

Over the past 2-3 years, in the EU, which demands a place at the negotiating table, "no one has said that Russia's security guarantees should be part of the peace equation [for Ukraine]."

The position taken by the European Union "simply excludes a peaceful settlement."

EU chief’s statements

The statement made by Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, about the 19 countries allegedly attacked by Russia over the past century is ridiculous: "This has already become, on the one hand, a meme and, on the other hand, evidence of the 'quality' of the so-called European diplomacy."

Relations with Hungary

Hungary has a basis for balanced relations with Russia, if Budapest maintains Viktor Orban's energy line and does not supply weapons to Kiev: "If Hungary continues to refrain from supplying weapons and does not finance the Kiev regime, then, in principle, of course, some basis for building balanced relations remains. We will proceed from this. In principle, a linear, black-and-white approach or a black-and-white view of our relations with Hungary does not reflect their essence," since the country is a member of the EU and NATO.

EU attempts to drive wedge between Russia, Serbia

Western states are waging a political, diplomatic and psychological war against Russia in the Balkans: "The West has unleashed a hybrid war against the Russian Federation with a 'hot' theater of military operations in Ukraine, but in fact it has declared many other regions zones where Russia must be contained. And the Balkans are one of the theaters where they are really waging a political, diplomatic, psychological war against us."

Western structures in the Balkans are using the available tools to achieve their geopolitical goals - to weaken Russian influence and consolidate control over the region: "For some reason, in relation to Bosnia and Herzegovina, a huge number of such advisers engaged in socio-political engineering are actually wreaking havoc, destabilizing the region, and most importantly, they are solving their geopolitical tasks, again related to containing Russia and seizing this territory as their exclusively theirs, where only they influence."

EU tries to squeeze Serbia

Western countries are seeking to divide the Serbian people to secure full control over the Balkans: "Of course, we see that they are trying to drive a wedge between the relations of Serbia and Republika Srpska, to separate the Serbian people. This line continues because they believe that they can more easily secure their full 100% control over the Balkans in parts."

Today, the European Union is becoming an "instrument of coercion" to renounce the national interests of states: "If we talk about Serbia, which is officially a candidate for EU membership, it is not only required to renounce the right to a sovereign foreign policy, but [they are] even trying to prohibit the leaders of Serbia from expressing national interests. This pressure is getting tougher every month."

Noting the attempts of the EU authorities to put pressure on Serbia, "I want to pinch myself: Is it possible to behave like this in relation to sovereign states in the 21st century?"

Through the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt the West is imposing decisions "that infringe on the rights of Serbs, the entities, Republika Srpska, and lead to forced unitarization: And most importantly, they are trying to achieve the goal of full integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina into the Euro-Atlantic and European structures to make the Serbs forget about the tragedy that took place, to show through joining NATO that the West acted correctly even then."

The West's attempts to maintain hegemony

Western countries have increased their activity in Central Asia and Africa to maintain hegemony in the world: "But unfortunately, we see that they [the EU] declare entire regions as regions of struggle for control, struggle for hegemony. They have become very active, if we talk about the regions that are especially important to us, in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, the Balkans, and are now actively moving to Africa. We have concluded trade agreements with Latin America, and again, this is not done from the point of view of creating conditions for mutual and profitable trade, but primarily from the point of view of deterrence."

The EU wants to restrain not only Russia, but also China to maintain its hegemony: "But there will be no more Western hegemony, so in this sense their attempts are doomed."