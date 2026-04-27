Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Taratutino in the Sumy Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,145 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,145 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 165 troops and a foreign-made multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 195 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 280 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 270 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 45 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made multiple rocket launcher in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Miropolye, Novaya Sech and Korchakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Polnaya, Zemlyanki, Ukrainskoye, Krasny Yar and Varvarovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, four motor vehicles and a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kutkovka, Velikaya Shapkovka, Borovaya and Cherneshchina in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Tatyanovka, Prishib and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Krivaya Luka, Artyoma, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Nikolayevka and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles and 19 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and seven materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Belitskoye, Sergeyevka, Vasilevka, Kucherov Yar and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 280 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dobropasovo and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Barvinovka, Novosyolovka, Lyubitskoye, Vozdvizhevka, Omelnik and Lesnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 270 personnel, five motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 45 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zaporozhets, Preobrazhenka and Dimitrovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 45 [Ukrainian] military personnel, eight motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s long-range UAV assembly site over past day

Russian troops struck a site producing long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a site producing long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 114 Ukrainian UAVs, two smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 114 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs and 114 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 138,166 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,061 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,711 multiple rocket launchers, 34,632 field artillery guns and mortars and 60,276 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.