ST. PETERSBURG, April 27. /TASS/. Those who sought to divide and destabilize Russian society failed because they didn’t know who they were dealing with, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting of the Council of Legislators.

He stressed that Russia is faced with unprecedented challenges, but bans are not the only thing it should holster in its response toolkit.

TASS has summed up his key statements.

Russia’s political system

There are different points of view concerning the role of individual politicians and lawmakers in the Russian revolution of 1917, but those early Russian parliamentarians deserve respect and gratitude nonetheless: "Generally, and I would like to stress this, the experience of Russia’s first lawmakers deserves our respect and gratitude, it should be analyzed and conceptualized scientifically, politically, and philosophically."

A bicameral parliamentary model is effective in a large multinational and multi-religious country: "In fact, the first model of a two-house parliamentary system emerged and now, it’s enshrined in our constitution. This system is important and effective in a large multinational and multi-religious country."

Russia's political system has proven its strength, stability and its genuine sovereignty: "Our political system, all branches and levels of government, including parliamentary institutions, have proven their strength and stability, genuine sovereignty, and willingness to fight for the vital interests of the Fatherland."

Russian legislation should be adaptable and forward-oriented: "Excessive barriers hinder progress. All these challenges are fleeting, while Russia is forever. Our legislation should be flexible, dynamic, progressive, and forward-oriented."

Attempts to divide Russian society and unprecedented challenges

The people of Russia came together and firmly responded to pressure, threats and openly aggressive attacks against the country: "In response to pressure, threats, and openly aggressive attacks against Russia the people of our country answered with solidarity and firmness while the government responded with swift decisions, including at the legislative level."

The love for the Motherland and readiness to defend it is what "matters the most" for the Russian people.

Those who sought to divide and destabilize Russian society failed because they do not understand the country: "If anyone believed that a multiparty democracy, with its differing positions, approaches, and competition, was our weak point — a place where society could be divided and destabilized — then they were certainly mistaken. They simply do not know or understand Russia, and they do not understand our people."

Russia is facing unprecedented challenges and risks, and it should overcome them with dignity without the excessive use of bans: The legislative process should be systemic and, naturally, creative, aimed not only at adapting to the present-day challenges and risks, although at times these are undoubtedly unprecedented, and it is important to address them effectively. But we must not put our focus solely on bans, restrictions, and adopting new penalties for violators. Well, of course, this seems necessary—we must protect consumer interests in every sense of the word—but focusing solely on this is counterproductive."

Artificial Intelligence

Russia needs to find its "optimal, well-balanced model of artificial intelligence (AI) regulation" with consideration of foreign experience.

Election campaign

Elections should be conducted in strict compliance with law and its results should be transparent and legitimate: "The election campaign should comply with law so that its results are transparent, verified and, naturally, legitimate, and reflect the will of our people."

This is "very important always," but in the current situation, "this is of paramount importance": "Because this creates a sustainable platform for the authorities to make necessary and timely decisions in the interests of our people."

The 2026 election campaign should not impact the lawmakers’ routine work: "The electoral process, sometimes fierce competition between candidates and parties should not affect the routine, professional legislative work both in the center and in regions."

"Parliament is a power body and people expect honest service and, of course, results from the authorities.".