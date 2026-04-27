MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The control of the settlement of Taratutino that Russian troops seized in the Sumy Region over the past 24 hours will enable them to destroy enemy forces on a vital route leading to Sumy, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

"The control gained over the settlement of Taratutino will primarily help expand the security zone near the Russian border. Stable control by [Russia’s] Battlegroup North units over that community will enable our troops to promptly uncover and destroy enemy military equipment in the strategically important P-45 Sumy-Krasnopolye-Bogodukhov road section, the defense source specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on April 27 that its Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Taratutino in the Sumy Region over the past 24 hours.