New snowfall record set in Moscow — meteorologist

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. A new record for snow depth on April 27 has been set in Moscow, with the snow cover reaching 12 cm, meteorologist Mikhail Leus reported on his Telegram channel.

"By morning, a snow cover of 12 cm had formed in the capital. This is the third record of the day. Never before on April 27 has Moscow seen this much snow. The previous record for this day was 10 cm and stood for 55 years," Leus wrote.

He noted that a record for atmospheric pressure in the capital was also set in the morning. Shortly after midnight, barometer readings dropped below the previous record for April 27, which stood at 729.9 mm Hg and was established in 1971. Atmospheric pressure then continued to fall, reaching 726.3 mm Hg by 6 a.m., more than 20 units below average values.

Leus added that according to the city's base weather station at the All-Russian Exhibition Centre (VDNKh), just overnight Moscow received 16 mm of precipitation, already surpassing the daily precipitation record previously held from 1880, which was 14.7 mm.