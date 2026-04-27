Senior diplomat sees West waging hybrid war against Russia

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Western countries are waging a political, diplomatic and psychological war on Russia in the Balkans, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Vesti in an interview.

"Of course, we can see their attempts to drive a wedge between the relations of Serbia and Republika Srpska, and to divide the Serbian people. They continue with this policy line as they believe it will be easier for them to take 100% control of the Balkans if they are torn apart," the senior Russian diplomat said.

"Of course, this causes us worry as the West has been waging a hybrid war against the Russian Federation with a 'hot' theater in Ukraine. In fact, it has declared numerous other regions, too, Russia containment areas. And the Balkans are one of the theaters where they are really waging a political, diplomatic and psychological war on us," he added.