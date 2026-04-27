MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered heavy losses in battles for the community of Taratutino in the Sumy Region, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

"Assault units of the 34th Guards Separate Motorized Infantry (Mountain) Brigade of the Battlegroup North dislodged nationalists of the Ukrainian army’s 425th separate assault regiment and 119th separate territorial defense brigade from the settlement of Taratutino in the Krasnopolye district during fierce battles. The enemy suffered heavy casualties during the battles in that frontline area," the defense source said.

Ukrainian forces were eliminated in their botched counterattack attempt, he added.

"The family members of [Ukrainian] soldiers are uniting in groups, trying to get the truth about their relatives from the military command," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on April 27 that its Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Taratutino in the Sumy Region over the past 24 hours.