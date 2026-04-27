FSB foils drone attack on oil enterprise in Komi

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. FSB officers have foiled a drone attack on an oil enterprise in Komi, with two perpetrators, who resisted arrest with arms, having been eliminated, the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the FSB of Russia reported.

"The Federal Security Service in the city of Ukhta, Komi Republic, prevented a sabotage attempt planned by two Russian citizens on instructions from Ukrainian special services," the PRC reported. Acting on the orders of their handlers, they retrieved drones with improvised explosive devices from a pre-arranged stash to target one of the region’s oil enterprises.

"When FSB officers attempted to detain them, these individuals offered armed resistance and were eliminated by return fire during the shootout. Security officers and civilians were not injured," the FSB noted. At the scene, two unmanned aerial vehicles with warheads loaded with foreign-made explosives and two Makarov pistols were seized. The suspects' phones contained information confirming their criminal activity.

It has been documented that the perpetrators cooperated with Ukrainian special services via foreign messengers and provided data about oil refineries in the region, as well as information on Russian military personnel and law enforcement officers involved in the special military operation.

The FSB Directorate for the Komi Republic has initiated a criminal case under part 3 of article 30, part 2 of article 281 of the Russian criminal code (preparation for sabotage).