MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the IAEA Secretariat and Director General Rafael Gross won’t stand for Ukraine’s lawlessness, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the death of a Zaporozhye nuclear power plant employee from a Ukrainian attack on the facility.

"We hope that the IAEA Secretariat and the Agency's Director General Rafael Grossi personally will be uncompromising in the face of the lawlessness caused by Ukraine. We are convinced that the international community is obliged to impose a well-deserved and harsh sentence on the Kiev regime, forcing it to stop attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and other peaceful nuclear facilities," the diplomat said.

According to her, Kiev's actions "are particularly cynical because they were committed just a few days after the closing of the 10th Meeting of the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Nuclear Safety. During this forum, the Russian delegation firmly defended the position on the inadmissibility of attacks on peaceful nuclear installations. We will continue this line at the NPT Review Conference opening today in New York.

"It is obvious that the Ukrainian side is of a different opinion, making it clear that it does not care a bit about nuclear safety, as well as those who continue to defend and justify Vladimir Zelensky's nuclear adventures. Apparently, by deliberately creating the radiological threats in the center of Europe, Kiev is not averse to pushing the buttons of its Western sponsors so that they would fork out quicker. The tragedy that occurred is an example of what these injections are used for."

She said the Kiev regime "continues to demonstrate its bloody and criminal nature. On April 27, a new reckless and criminal attack was carried out on a Russian peaceful nuclear energy facility, the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, which tragically ended the life of one of the plant's employees.

"We strongly condemn this atrocity. We express our deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We note the courage and steadfastness of the plant’s personnel, who, despite deadly threats and provocations from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, continue to fulfill their duty and maintain the safe operation of the plant, while demonstrating the highest level of professionalism."