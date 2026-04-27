FACTBOX: Russian response to 20th package of EU sanctions

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia has significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions banned from entering the country in response to the 20th package of European Union’s sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Statement of the foreign ministry

- Adoption of the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions grossly violates international law.

- The European Union continues its attempts to apply pressure on Russia in such way.

- New European sanctions are incapable of influencing the foreign policy of Russia, the ministry stressed.

- Russia remains committed to safeguarding its national interests, securing rights and freedoms of its citizens, and consistently participating in establishing fair and multi-polar world order.

Tit-for-tat measures

- Russia expanded the list of representatives of European institutions banned from entering the country.

- Designations include representatives of European institutions, EU member-states and other European countries carrying the activity aimed at undermining Russian territorial integrity, responsible for anti-Russian sanctions, inflicting damage to Russian relations with third countries and creating obstacles to marine navigation in interests of Russia, the ministry added.

- Restrictive measures from were also introduced against civil activists and representatives of the academic community of European countries holding positions that are hostile to Russia, members of national parliaments of EU member-states and the European Parliament.