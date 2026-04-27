Russia’s Battlegroup North FPV drones eliminate Ukrainian strongholds in Sumy Region

KURSK, April 27. /TASS/. A strike FPV drone crew of the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 44th Army Corps of Russia’s Battlegroup North has eliminated two strongholds with closed dugouts and two underground shelters housing Ukrainian military personnel and reserves in the Sumy Region, the unmanned aerial vehicle crew commander, call sign "Buran," told TASS.

"While performing combat missions on the front lines, our crews conducted a planned mop-up operation against enemy fortified areas. Thanks to the FPV drone operators’ precision strikes, we successfully hit two strongpoints with closed dugouts, as well as two underground shelters housing Ukrainian army personnel and reserves," he said.

Buran added that the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to counter the Russian combat drones with electronic jamming, but without success. "The drones confidently engaged their targets. As a result of the massive use of FPV munitions, the enemy positions were neutralized," the serviceman noted.