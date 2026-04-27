KALININGRAD, April 27. /TASS/. The Republic of Lithuania is becoming a springboard for NATO military activity, as the new military units being formed by the country is not a defensive measure, but a demonstrative buildup of offensive potential, member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov told TASS.

"Lithuania is consistently becoming a springboard for NATO military activity. The formation of the 1st Lithuanian Division is not a defensive measure, but a demonstrative buildup of offensive potential. The scale of the financial commitments deserves special attention: allocating 70% of the defense budget to a single unit is not just military planning, it is a political signal," the FC member stated. According to him, the Lithuanian leadership is taking such steps against the backdrop of genuine economic hardship among the population, "effectively sacrificing social stability for the sake of geopolitical phobias."

Earlier, the Russian Security Council stated that Lithuania’s military-political leadership continues to militarize the country, creating a hotbed of tension near the borders of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region. The Security Council noted that an official ceremony was held in the Lithuanian city of Ukmerge on April 11 to present the battle flag to the currently being formed 1st Lithuanian Division, as well as the ceremony of transfer of two units of the country’s ground forces— the Iron Wolf mechanized brigade and the Zemaitija motorized infantry brigade — to it.