US can no longer impose its policies on other countries — Iranian Defense Ministry

TEHRAN, April 28. /TASS/. The US is no longer in a position to dictate its demands to other states, and the whole world understands this, said General Reza Talaei-Nik, an official spokesman for the Iranian Defense Ministry.

"America is no longer in a position to dictate its policies to independent nations," Tasnim quoted him as saying. As Talaei-Nik noted, this "has become clear to the whole world through the resilience of the Iranian people and armed forces."

The Defense Ministry spokesman stressed that the US will inevitably realize that it must abandon its illegal and unreasonable demands. He also labeled the United States and Israel as "symbols of state terrorism."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.