MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will redirect supplies of 260,000 tons of oil in May as it is no longer possible to transit oil to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline. Oil will be delivered via Russia, particularly using the port of Ust-Luga and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), the Kazakh Energy Ministry announced.

The termination of Kazakh oil supplies to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline could lead to dire consequences for Berlin and Kiev, Politico writes.

TASS has gathered the key information about the situation.

Redistribution of supplies

- Kazakhstan will redirect supplies of 260,000 tons of oil in May as it is no longer possible to transit oil to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline, the Central Asian nation's Energy Ministry said.

- Oil will be delivered through Russia, particularly via the port of Ust-Luga and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

- The ministry announced plans to redistribute 260,000 tons of oil.

- Oil deliveries will involve alternative and technically tested routes, with 100,000 tons transited to the port of Ust-Luga and 160,000 tons to the CPC pipeline system.

Blow to Germany, Ukraine

- The decision to halt Kazakh oil exports to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline starting on May 1 could have dire consequences for Berlin and Kiev, Politico points out.

- The media outlet notes that Kazakhstan supplies oil to the RCK refinery in Schwedt, which produces 90% of the gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and heating oil for Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg.

- Notably, the termination of supplies comes amid a global energy crisis, which has hit the German economy especially hard.

- Politico emphasizes that any energy issues could play into the hands of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is expected to win the fall elections in Germany’s eastern regions.

- Moreover, if Russia redirects Kazakh oil transit to its Baltic ports, which have increasingly come under attack by the Ukrainian military, Berlin may demand an end to such strikes, Politico adds.

Oil deliveries

- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced earlier that Kazakh oil deliveries to Germany would bypass the Druzhba oil pipeline starting on May 1 due to technical constraints.

- Kazakhstan’s national oil transporter Kaztransoil ensures oil transit via Russia through the pipeline system of the Transneft company.

- At the next stage, Kazakh oil transits via Belarus through the pipeline system of the Gomeltransneft Druzhba company, reaching the Adamowo-Zastawa oil delivery point in Poland before being delivered to a refinery in Germany.

- The oil transit is based on the June 7, 2002, intergovernmental agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia.

- Kazakhstan provided 2.1 million metric tons of oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in 2025.

- The Kazakh authorities planned to increase exports to 2.5 million tons in 2026.