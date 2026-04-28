EU being dragged deeper into Ukraine conflict — Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Weapons supplies to Kiev are dragging the European Union deeper into the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"The United States is reducing the level of support for the Kiev regime, while European countries are increasing assistance to Ukraine. The EU is being dragged deeper into the conflict, financing it and providing weapons [to Kiev]," he pointed out at a meeting of defense chiefs from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek.

Belousov stressed that Russia was closely monitoring production and supply chains related to the weapons the West provided to Ukraine, intentionally making that information public when possible. In particular, he noted that a list of European facilities producing attack drones for Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory was published in the media on April 15.

"Such actions contribute to increasing tensions across the European continent and can lead to unpredictable consequences," the Russian defense chief stated.