Copenhagen has no interest in truth about Nord Stream pipelines’ sabotage — ambassador

STOCKHOLM, April 28. /TASS/. The Danish authorities have no interest in establishing the truth about explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines as it may jeopardize Western financing of Kiev's military operations against Russia, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said.

"The [Russian] Embassy, for its part, has repeatedly pointed to Denmark's lack of interest in establishing the truth about this incident and making it public," Barbin said in an interview with Denmark’s Jullands-Posten daily commenting on a recently published book by US journalist Bojan Pancevski "The Nord Stream Conspiracy: The Inside Story of the Explosions That Disrupted European Economies."

"Copenhagen is obviously afraid to jeopardize Western sponsorship of Ukraine's military actions against Russia," he continued. "The Danish side was obviously guided by such considerations as it had blocked an independent UN probe and refused to provide Russia with legal assistance in this case."

According to the diplomat, the Danish authorities have halted their own investigation of the crime and are hiding its results from the public, which "contradicts the basic principle of justice about the inevitability of punishment for crimes committed."

"Copenhagen’s position leads to fragmentation of international efforts in the fight against crime and terrorism and undermines confidence in the impartiality of Danish justice," the Russian diplomat added.

On September 26, 2022, an unprecedented terrorist attack was carried out on Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. As a result, only one string of the latter pipeline remained intact. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism.

The 1,224-kilometer Nord Stream pipeline runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Vyborg in Russia to Greifswald in Germany, with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year. Construction of the similarly powerful Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed on September 10, 2021, but the pipeline was never commissioned.