Republic of Congo president sets off for official visit to Russia — administration

HARARE, April 27. /TASS/. President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso has set off for an official visit to Russia, according to his administration’s post on X.

"This official visit is a sign of the strengthening of bilateral relations," the Jornal de Brazza news portal said. "It aims to promote closer cooperation in many strategic sectors, such as energy, public health, education, as well as security and defense."

According to the portal, Sassou Nguesso is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as with other senior Russian officials and businessmen. The topics will include the development of economic partnership, investment promotion, and prospects for cooperation amid the profound global geopolitical changes.

"This visit takes place at a time when many African nations are diversifying their strategic ties," the portal noted. "For Brazzaville, that means consolidating its presence in the global arena via new cooperation opportunities."