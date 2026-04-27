IMO chief slams Hormuz Strait toll

LONDON, April 27. /TASS/. Collecting fees from vessels for traversing the Strait of Hormuz contradicts international law, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez told reporters.

"Yes, I've been very clear on that," Dominguez said. "The freedom of navigation is not negotiable for IMO. And no country has the right to obstruct the traffic on a straight for international navigation," he noted.

This is enshrined not only in the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention but it is international customary law, the IMO chief said. "There is no legal basis for the introduction of any tax, any customs or any fees, on straights for international navigation," he added.

"I engage with all the countries of the region, and that includes Iran," Dominguez noted, answering the question whether he is in touch with Iranian officials on this topic. "I maintain communications with them. Sometimes I get responses to some of the questions. Sometimes it takes a little bit more," he added.