Washington shooting suspect charged with attempted assassination of Trump

WASHINGTON, April 27. /TASS/. Cole Thomas Allen has been officially charged with attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump as he appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

Allen also faces charges read out by prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine on two more counts: illegally transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The court remanded Allen in custody and scheduled the first hearing in his case for April 30.

The shooting incident occurred on April 25 in the US capital at the Washington Hilton hotel at an annual reception of the Association of Correspondents accredited to the White House, which was attended by the entire top of the American administration. As a result, a security guard was injured. The shooter, the 31-year-old Allen, was arrested. He had previously rented a room at the Washington Hilton hotel and was able to bring weapons, including firearms, there. The White House says that the attacker tried to attempt the life of the president and representatives of his entourage.